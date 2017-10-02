Politicians Offer Thoughts And Prayers After Las Vegas Shooting

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left at least 50 people dead and scores injured at a music festival in Las Vegas late on Sunday night, lawmakers responded by offering thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.
On Twitter on Monday morning, President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies.”
Soon after, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted similar sentiments.
In a statement to reporters, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders affirmed that Trump was being briefed on the situation.
“All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers,” she said.
Nevada lawmakers, including the state’s governor and U.S. senators, expressed their sympathies and affirmed they were working with local officials to respond to the violence.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded in last night’s vicious and senseless attack outside the Mandalay Bay Resort,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) said in a statement, before thanking first responders and offering support to local officials.
A few lawmakers noted the need for more than just thoughts and prayers, like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was wounded in a mass shooting in 2012, said that “no person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night.”
See more politicians’ reactions below.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CONVERSATIONS