Police Identify Lone Las Vegas Shooter As Stephen Paddock

The slain gunman police described as the “sole aggressor” in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert has been identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of nearby Mesquite.

Paddock opened fire from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 200 around 10:15 p.m. during a performance by Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, authorities said Monday.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police fatally shot the suspect on the 32nd floor of the hotel, which was across the street from the outdoor venue.

Lombardo later said “numerous firearms” were found in the room he occupied.

Police have located his companion, Marilou Danley, “a person of interest,” Lombardo said.

Authorities said they didn’t know what motivated the shooter.

Police seeking Marilou Danley for questioning. If you see her, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/MkauQx8DX0 — KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) October 2, 2017

Eyewitnesses said the gunman fired continuous bursts of automatic gunfire onto the crowd, then paused for 10 to 15 seconds and began shooting again. Cops detonated a controlled explosive to reach the suspect, Lombardo said.

Mesquite police assisted Vegas cops in securing the suspect’s home and assisting in the search, a Mesquite PD spokesman told HuffPost.