ENTERTAINMENT
08/24/2017 09:57 am ET

Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell And Laurence Fishburne Hit The Road In 'Last Flag Flying'

See the trailer for Richard Linklater's new buddy movie.

By Matthew Jacobs

There’s hardly a short supply of buddy comedies in Hollywood, but not enough of them are made by Richard Linklater, the celebrated director whose credits include “Dazed and Confused,” “Boyhood” and the “Before” trilogy. That makes “Last Flag Flying” a welcome addition to the fall movie lineup. 

The dramedy stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne as former Navy servicemen who drive cross-country to bury Carell’s character’s son, who died in Iraq. Based on the new trailer, “Last Flag Flaying” has the hallmarks of a great Linklater film: funny, moving and achingly human. It’s a road-trip movie scored, appropriately, to Neil Young’s “Old Man.” 

“Flying” is the opening-night selection at this year’s New York Film Festival. It opens in theaters Nov. 17.

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Matthew Jacobs Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Movie Trailers Bryan Cranston Steve Carell Richard Linklater
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell And Laurence Fishburne Hit The Road In 'Last Flag Flying'

CONVERSATIONS