There’s hardly a short supply of buddy comedies in Hollywood, but not enough of them are made by Richard Linklater, the celebrated director whose credits include “Dazed and Confused,” “Boyhood” and the “Before” trilogy. That makes “Last Flag Flying” a welcome addition to the fall movie lineup.

The dramedy stars Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne as former Navy servicemen who drive cross-country to bury Carell’s character’s son, who died in Iraq. Based on the new trailer, “Last Flag Flaying” has the hallmarks of a great Linklater film: funny, moving and achingly human. It’s a road-trip movie scored, appropriately, to Neil Young’s “Old Man.”