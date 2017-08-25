HUFFPOST FINDS
08/25/2017 12:00 pm ET

Last-Minute Labor Day Weekend Trips That Won’t Break The Bank

Group trip, anyone?

By Brittany Nims

Good news, travel procrastinators!

It’s not too late to plan a last-minute Labor Day trip. You can get dirt-cheap stays (including an ocean view cabana on a private island!) to top destinations for the Labor Day holiday on travel sites like TripAdvisor, BookingBuddyGroupon, TravelZoo and Expedia this weekend. (Hint: they’re mostly beach and city getaways ― not that we’re complaining).

Snag flights to Orlando for as low as $65, flights to Miami for as low as $83, flights to Atlanta for as little as $93 and flights to Fort Lauderdale for as low as $101. That’s the best news we’ve heard all week (well, that, and the fact that there’s a cure for that terrible post-vacation stress you feel once you return).

We’ve curated some of the best Labor Day trips and vacation deals you can snag last minute, whether you’re traveling on a girl’s trip, a couple’s retreat or vacationing solo. Check out the best deals below, and snag them while they last.

Labor Day Weekend Tour and Adventure Deals

Clearwater: Clearwater Dolphin-Watching Tour from $27 per person

Destin: Dolphin Watch Cruise into Gulf of Mexico from $32 per person

Honolulu: Turtle Canyon Snorkel Cruise by Catamaran from $86 per person

Lahaina: The Feast at Lele: A Luxury Maui Luau from $145 per person

Las Vegas: The High Roller at The LINQ from $20 per person

Myrtle Beach: Polynesian Fire Luau and Dinner Show in Myrtle Beach from $55 per person

New York City: Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Guided Tour from $57 per person

Orlando: Florida Everglades Airboat Tour and Wild Florida Admission with Optional Lunch from $25 per person

Panama City Beach: Shell Island Dolphin and Snorkel Excursion from $33 per person

San Antonio: Natural Bridge Caverns Underground Walking Tour from $22 per person

San Diego: Skip the Line: USS Midway Museum from $16 per person

Seattle: Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass Combination Ticket from $38 per person

Labor Day Weekend Accommodation Deals

Anaheim

Belize

Chicago

The James Chicago ― from $109/night

Clearwater

Destin

Helen, GA

Honolulu, HI

Kissimmee

Lahaina, HI

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC

NYC

Orlando

Panama City Beach

Pennsylvania Amish Country

San Antonio

San Diego, CA

San Francisco

Seattle

Williamsburg, VA

Prices may change, so book soon! And check out other Labor Day Weekend travel deals at TripAdvisor, BookingBuddyGrouponTravelZoo and Expedia

Brittany Nims

