Last-Minute Labor Day Weekend Trips That Won’t Break The Bank

Good news, travel procrastinators!
It’s not too late to plan a last-minute Labor Day trip. You can get dirt-cheap stays (including an ocean view cabana on a private island!) to top destinations for the Labor Day holiday on travel sites like TripAdvisor, BookingBuddy, Groupon, TravelZoo and Expedia this weekend. (Hint: they’re mostly beach and city getaways ― not that we’re complaining).
Snag flights to Orlando for as low as $65, flights to Miami for as low as $83, flights to Atlanta for as little as $93 and flights to Fort Lauderdale for as low as $101. That’s the best news we’ve heard all week (well, that, and the fact that there’s a cure for that terrible post-vacation stress you feel once you return).
We’ve curated some of the best Labor Day trips and vacation deals you can snag last minute, whether you’re traveling on a girl’s trip, a couple’s retreat or vacationing solo. Check out the best deals below, and snag them while they last.
Labor Day Weekend Tour and Adventure Deals
Clearwater: Clearwater Dolphin-Watching Tour from $27 per person
Destin: Dolphin Watch Cruise into Gulf of Mexico from $32 per person
Honolulu: Turtle Canyon Snorkel Cruise by Catamaran from $86 per person
Lahaina: The Feast at Lele: A Luxury Maui Luau from $145 per person
Las Vegas: The High Roller at The LINQ from $20 per person
Myrtle Beach: Polynesian Fire Luau and Dinner Show in Myrtle Beach from $55 per person
New York City: Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Guided Tour from $57 per person
Orlando: Florida Everglades Airboat Tour and Wild Florida Admission with Optional Lunch from $25 per person
Panama City Beach: Shell Island Dolphin and Snorkel Excursion from $33 per person
San Antonio: Natural Bridge Caverns Underground Walking Tour from $22 per person
San Diego: Skip the Line: USS Midway Museum from $16 per person
Seattle: Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass Combination Ticket from $38 per person
Labor Day Weekend Accommodation Deals
Anaheim
- Hotel 414 Anaheim – from $119/night
- Hotel Indigo Anaheim – from $171/night
Belize
- Ocean view cabana on private island ― from $99/night
Chicago
The James Chicago ― from $109/night
Clearwater
- Comfort Inn & Suites – from $89/night
- Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater / St. Petersburg - Ulmerton Road – from $92/night
Destin
- Hampton Inn & Suites Destin-Sandestin – from $169/night
- Wingate by Wyndham Destin – from $179/night
Helen, GA
- Rustic Lodge Retreat into Fall ― from $99/night
Honolulu, HI
- White Sands Hotel – from $109 per night
- Ramada Plaza Waikiki – from $105 per night
- Aqua Palms Waikiki – from $128 per night
- OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger – from $144 per night
Kissimmee
- Polynesian Isles Resort – from $104/night
- Quality Inn & Suites By The Parks – from $109/night
- Comfort Suites Maingate East – from $121/night
Lahaina, HI
- Aston Mahana at Kaanapali – from $226 per night
Las Vegas
- Platinum Hotel and Spa – from $178/night
- Hilton Grand Vacations on Paradise (Convention Center) – from $162/night
Los Angeles
- Rodeway Inn & Suites Pacific Coast Highway – from $122 per night
- Regency Inn Los Angeles – from $114 per night
- Embassy Suites by Hilton LAX North – from $158 per night
Miami Beach
- The Plymouth – from $214/night
- The Shepley Hotel – from $201/night
Myrtle Beach, SC
- Admiral Motor Inn – for $128 per night
- Windsurfer Hotel– for $155 per night
- Dayton House Resort – for $149 per night
NYC
- Even Hotel New York - Midtown East – from $231/night
- The Lex NYC – from $246/night
Orlando
- Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Orlando East - UCF Area – from $91/night
- Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando / Downtown South - Medical Center – from $91/night
- Drury Inn & Suites Orlando – from $112/night
Panama City Beach
- Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Panama City Beach – for $142 per night
Pennsylvania Amish Country
- Country Inn with complimentary breakfast from $239/night
San Antonio
- Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio North Stone Oak – from $114/night
- The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio – from $178/night
- Hotel Valencia Riverwalk – from $169/night
San Diego, CA
- Bay Club Hotel & Marina – from $171 per night
- The Pearl Hotel – from $230 per night
- Hotel Z - A Staypineapple Hotel – from $219 per night
San Francisco
- Club Quarters Hotel in San Francisco – from $223/night
- Hotel Zetta San Francisco – from $239/night
Seattle
- Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites North Seattle - Shoreline – from $183/night
- Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle/Northgate – from $220/night
Williamsburg, VA
- Explore colonial Williamsburg ― from $89/night
Prices may change, so book soon! And check out other Labor Day Weekend travel deals at TripAdvisor, BookingBuddy, Groupon, TravelZoo and Expedia.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
