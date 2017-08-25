Last-Minute Labor Day Weekend Trips That Won’t Break The Bank

Good news, travel procrastinators!

It’s not too late to plan a last-minute Labor Day trip. You can get dirt-cheap stays (including an ocean view cabana on a private island!) to top destinations for the Labor Day holiday on travel sites like TripAdvisor, BookingBuddy, Groupon, TravelZoo and Expedia this weekend. (Hint: they’re mostly beach and city getaways ― not that we’re complaining).

We’ve curated some of the best Labor Day trips and vacation deals you can snag last minute, whether you’re traveling on a girl’s trip, a couple’s retreat or vacationing solo. Check out the best deals below, and snag them while they last.

Labor Day Weekend Tour and Adventure Deals

Clearwater: Clearwater Dolphin-Watching Tour from $27 per person

Destin: Dolphin Watch Cruise into Gulf of Mexico from $32 per person

Honolulu: Turtle Canyon Snorkel Cruise by Catamaran from $86 per person

Lahaina: The Feast at Lele: A Luxury Maui Luau from $145 per person

Las Vegas: The High Roller at The LINQ from $20 per person

Myrtle Beach: Polynesian Fire Luau and Dinner Show in Myrtle Beach from $55 per person

New York City: Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Guided Tour from $57 per person

Orlando: Florida Everglades Airboat Tour and Wild Florida Admission with Optional Lunch from $25 per person

Panama City Beach: Shell Island Dolphin and Snorkel Excursion from $33 per person

San Antonio: Natural Bridge Caverns Underground Walking Tour from $22 per person

San Diego: Skip the Line: USS Midway Museum from $16 per person

Seattle: Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass Combination Ticket from $38 per person

Labor Day Weekend Accommodation Deals

Anaheim

Belize

Ocean view cabana on private island ― from $99/night

Chicago

The James Chicago ― from $109/night

Clearwater

Destin

Helen, GA

Rustic Lodge Retreat into Fall ― from $99/night

Honolulu, HI

Kissimmee

Lahaina, HI

Aston Mahana at Kaanapali – from $226 per night

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC

NYC

Orlando

Panama City Beach

Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Panama City Beach – for $142 per night

Pennsylvania Amish Country

Country Inn with complimentary breakfast from $239/night

San Antonio

San Diego, CA

San Francisco

Seattle

Williamsburg, VA

Explore colonial Williamsburg ― from $89/night

Prices may change, so book soon! And check out other Labor Day Weekend travel deals at TripAdvisor, BookingBuddy, Groupon, TravelZoo and Expedia.