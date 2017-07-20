If you thought last-minute travel deals for the summer were long gone, think again.
Whether you’ve got a few days to spare or an entire week, there are still some amazing last-minute destinations waiting to be explored through deals sites like Groupon and Cheap Caribbean. And at these jaw-dropping prices, not even the flight attendants will judge you for wanting to jet-set and sip poorly-named cocktails beachside.
Be sure to hop on these deals now before they’re gone. Check out our favorite finds below.
-
1 The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club - Cape Cod, MA
-
2 Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, FL
-
3 Superior Shores Resort on Lake Superior - Two Harbors, MN
-
4 Secrets Capri Riviera Cancun
-
5 Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square - Philadelphia, PA
-
6 Comfort Suites - Paradise Island, Bahamas
-
7 Ocean Dunes Resort & Villas - Myrtle Beach, SC
-
8 Villa Roma Resort and Conference Center - Callicoon, NY
-
9 Pocono Palace Resort - East Stroudsburg, PA
To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS