HUFFPOST FINDS
07/20/2017 11:46 am ET

Get These Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals Before They're Gone

Spontaneous travel doesn't have to come at a steep price.

By Amanda Pena

If you thought last-minute travel deals for the summer were long gone, think again.

Whether you’ve got a few days to spare or an entire week, there are still some amazing last-minute destinations waiting to be explored through deals sites like Groupon and Cheap Caribbean. And at these jaw-dropping prices, not even the flight attendants will judge you for wanting to jet-set and sip poorly-named cocktails beachside. 

Be sure to hop on these deals now before they’re gone. Check out our favorite finds below.

  • 1 The Villages at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club - Cape Cod, MA
    Trip Advisor
    If you thought Cape Cod was a sold-out beach destination, think again. From $105/night with up to two kids, this deal is a serious bang for your buck and extends into November. Get the deal here.
  • 2 Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach - Clearwater, FL
    Trip Advisor
    What's better than being beachfront? Absolutely nothing, that's what. Just steps away from the beautiful waters of Clearwater Beach, this 4-star hotel is the perfect option for you to enjoy these last few weeks of perfect summer weather. And starting at $119/night for a double-queen room, you can't go wrong. Get the deal here.
  • 3 Superior Shores Resort on Lake Superior - Two Harbors, MN
    TRVL Media
    If you're looking for a busy getaway filled with outdoor activity, biking, hiking, and more, then this 22-acre resort on Lake Superior is calling your name. Starting at $111/night, this deal won't last. Get the deal here.
  • 4 Secrets Capri Riviera Cancun
    http://www.cheapcaribbean.com
    It's Cancun for less than $900 for 4 nights with airfare. Yes, you read that right. Travel dates begin 7/29 so be sure to hop on this deal fast! Get the deal here.
  • 5 Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square - Philadelphia, PA
    http://www.warwickrittenhouse.com
    There are so many options when it comes to your long weekend in Philly. Starting at $99/night, two can stay in a signature king room, or four in a signature two-double room or junior king suite. Get the deal here.
  • 6 Comfort Suites - Paradise Island, Bahamas
    http://www.cheapcaribbean.com
    Who says you can't go to the Bahamas for less than $600 with airfare and breakfast included? Nope, this isn't a fantasy we're talking about. Get the deal here.
  • 7 Ocean Dunes Resort & Villas - Myrtle Beach, SC
    https://media-cdn.tripadvisor.com
    Make your way down to Myrtle Beach during these last few days of summer starting at just $68/night. Get the deal here.
  • 8 Villa Roma Resort and Conference Center - Callicoon, NY
    http://media.travelnetsolutions.com
    The Catskills is a classic destination spot and Villa Roma has got you and your family covered with an endless amount of activities for everyone to enjoy. Starting at $159/night, this is a steal if you're looking for a long weekend getaway. Get the deal here.
  • 9 Pocono Palace Resort - East Stroudsburg, PA
    https://www.covepoconoresorts.com
    This deal is perfect for couples who are looking for a quiet getaway in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. From $109/night, this stay includes everything from biking to hiking, mini-golf, and more. Get the deal here.

To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Related...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Huffington Post Travel Vacation Shoppable Beaches
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Get These Last-Minute Summer Travel Deals Before They're Gone

CONVERSATIONS