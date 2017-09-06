States Sue Trump Administration In Attempt To Overturn DACA Elimination

A coalition of 15 states, along with the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at overturning the Trump administration’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the Eastern District of New York, argues that President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate the program, which protects undocumented immigrants who arrived as youth from deportation, violated due process and amounted to a discriminatory attempt “to punish and disparage people with Mexican roots.” Some 78 percent of DACA recipients were born in Mexico, according to the complaint.

The same type of argument was successful for states before ― courts blocked Trump’s travel bans based in part on an argument that he had shown animus toward Muslims. His words and tweets could come back to bite him again on DACA.

The suit also argues that rescinding DACA would harm the states’ economies, colleges, residents and businesses.

In addition to New York and the District of Columbia, the states involved are Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

The lawsuit marks the second legal challenge in federal court to the Trump administration’s decision to nix former President Barack Obama’s signature immigration reform, which he carried out by executive action.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he was terminating the program, and the first DACA recipients will begin to lose their work permits and protections in six months. The move could eventually drive nearly 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” who came to the U.S. as children out of the legal workforce and put them at greater risk of being deported.

Both lawsuits against Trump for ending DACA hinge on similar claims. They say the Trump administration flouted the Administrative Procedure Act by canceling the DACA program with little notice and no time for public comment.

They also both describe nixing DACA as the culmination of Trump’s alleged hostility toward Mexicans, citing his harsh comments on the campaign trail about Mexican immigrants.

Any president has wide latitude to take executive action or to undo the executive actions of past presidents. But if either lawsuit succeeds in convincing a federal judge Trump was driven by an intent to discriminate against Mexican immigrants, his decision could be invalidated as a violation of the 14th Amendment.

“If they can prove this was motivated by racial animus, then a court would likely strike it down as a violation of equal protection,” Stephen Legomsky, a professor at Washington University School of Law and former legal counsel for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told HuffPost. “But that’s not a slam dunk by any means. Much will depend on the particular judge they land and how the judge assesses the evidence.”

It’s possible that the Trump administration may face additional legal challenges for the termination of DACA. Although California is not involved in the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) has indicated he may take legal action of his own.

“President Trump has turned his back on hundreds of thousands of children and young Americans who came forward and put their trust in our government. But in terminating DACA, the Trump Administration has also violated the Constitution and federal law,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The California attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone or email.

Other attorneys general have also voiced support for DACA. Twenty of them, led by Becerra, signed a letter to Trump in July asking him to maintain the program. Attorneys general of all of the states involved in the lawsuit filed Wednesday signed that letter, along with those from Maine, Maryland and Minnesota.

State attorneys general helped contribute to DACA’s demise. Ten states, led by Texas, threatened legal action against Trump if he did not rescind DACA by Sept. 5, although one of the state attorneys general backed off his demand last week. Trump still eventually agreed to their demand.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said while announcing the decision on Tuesday that he had determined the program was unconstitutional and would fail in the courts based on a past injunction on a separate and broader program by Obama to protect certain undocumented parents and expand the 2012 DACA program. Although those policies were blocked before going into effect, there was never a final court ruling on the merits of that case, and it’s not a certainty that a court would draw the same conclusions for the DACA program already in effect.