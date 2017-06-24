Real Frustrated Lawyers Tell A Fake Trump They Won't Save Him

Throughout the last month, President Donald Trump and his team keep confirming and then denying that he is under investigation by the Department of Justice.

Besides Trump confirming an investigation on Twitter, the most notable instance was his lawyer, Jay Sekulow, claiming that Trump was under investigation and then that he wasn’t under investigation during the same “Fox News Sunday” interview.

It remains unclear whether Trump truly is under a high-level investigation, but that didn’t stop Comedy Central’s “The President Show” from constructing an entire segment to parody the president’s dire/maybe-not-dire situation.

You’ve defended con-artists, foreign agents and mobsters, but have you ever done all three at once? Parody of Donald Trump

The parody Trump addresses this confusion by saying, “I realized this week that I need to build a tremendous legal team to help me with this investigation that I’m totally not under ― wink!” Of course, he didn’t really wink towards the camera because his eyes were already in an uncomfortable-looking squint.

The parody Trump, played by Anthony Atamanuik, then auditioned real lawyers to join his legal team.

“You’ve defended con-artists, foreign agents and mobsters, but have you ever done all three at once?” the parody Trump asked one of these lawyers while pointing to himself.

It quickly became clear, though, that the underlying premise for this sketch was for lawyers to vent their overwhelming frustration with Trump to this stand-in for the president.

One of the recruited lawyers is Gloria Allred, a civil rights lawyer who has filed a lawsuit against Trump in New York. She is representing women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.