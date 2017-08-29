Lebanon's Anger at its Government for Kidnapped Soldiers

Families of nine Lebanese Army soldiers that were kidnapped by ISIS in 2014 are accusing the Lebanese government for abandoning their sons. This came upon the news that the remains of eight servicemen was discovered. People questioned the acclaimed victory with nine Lebanese soldiers returned reportedly dead, pending a DNA test to confirm this to their families, and to the nation.

Daily Star wrote:

The Army Sunday announced a cease-fire in its offensive against Daesh as part of a deal to uncover the fate of the nine missing soldiers. The deal only heightened tensions in the square, with one bystander shouting, “This government killed them.”

People took this rage to the internet and social media; it is a nation in mourning indeed.

We are left with questions; did the Lebanese government fail its people if these are indeed the bodies of its servicemen by striking a deal with the devil through the cease fire?

Is the Lebanese government held accountable to what has happened?