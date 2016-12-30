This Obit Is A Worthy Tribute To Princess Leia

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images Writer Malcolm Sheppard penned the now-essential, "Leia Organa: A Critical Obituary."

The roughly 2,000-word piece begins the way most obituaries do, with clear biographical details of the person who died.

“Leia Organa, the politician and revolutionary who led the defeat of the Galactic Empire, died after a short illness. She was 60 years old,” author Malcolm Sheppard wrote.

Princess Leia was the twin sister of Luke Skywalker and the daughter of Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, who later turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. She was a member of the Imperial Senate, a leader in the Alliance to Restore the Republic and New Republic and the founding general of the Resistance.

Sheppard then spent the majority of the article taking a critical approach and evaluating Organa’s legacy as a revolutionary.

“Hers was a life laced with controversy concerning everything from her tactics to her very ancestry,” Sheppard wrote, “but her intelligence, commitment to the Republican cause, and place at the heart of the rebellion, and later the Resistance against Neo-Imperialism, remains the indisputable core of her legacy.”

Fellow fans began sharing the post after it was published on Wednesday, commenting on how fitting a tribute Sheppard’s article was for both the character and the actor who brought her to life.

Sheppard said on Twitter that he was happy “Star Wars” fans liked his space fan-fiction efforts, but he kept things pretty down to Earth:

Glad folks liked my bit of fanfic. It's about Carrie Fisher but I guess I should take the moment to say: I'm a writer looking for a job. — Malcolm Sheppard (@MalcolmSheppard) December 29, 2016

Read the obituary in its entirety here.