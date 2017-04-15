From Lemon Cake To Chocolate Cream Pie: 15 Unforgettable Easter Desserts

Jelly beans and chocolate bunnies are fine, but these Easter treats will make your holiday celebration unforgettable. From the lemoniest lemon pound cake to the silkiest chocolate cream pie, there is something on this list for everybunny.

If ever there was a cake for lemon lovers, this is it. Lemon zest and lemon juice are added to the batter, which lightly perfume the cake with lemon. After the cake is baked, it's doused with lemon syrup and drizzled with a tart lemon glaze.

This dazzling, delicious trifle can be made in under 30 minutes — just be sure to plan ahead as it needs to sit in the fridge at least 8 hours before serving.

Who doesn't love Rice Krispies treats?! In this version, they're toasty, caramel-y, salty and gooey. The secret ingredient? I'll give you a hint: it starts with "golden" and ends with "grahams."

Carrot cakes can be heavy and dense, but this one is light with a fine texture. The secret is finely chopping the carrots in a food processor rather than grating them.

Banana Pudding is an old-fashioned Southern dessert traditionally made with layers of Nilla wafers, vanilla pudding and sliced bananas. This gourmet version bucks tradition a bit, but still tastes wonderfully nostalgic and delicious.

Inspired by the "Obsessive Ricotta Cheesecake" in Gina DePalma's Dolce Italiano, Desserts from the Babbo Kitchen, this cheesecake is a hybrid between an American-style cheesecake and an Italian-style cheesecake. The tart sweetness of the raspberry topping is the perfect contrast to the cake, which isn't overly sweet.

Studded with juicy red grapes with hints of vanilla and citrus, this simple and lovely Italian-style cake is perfect for breakfast, brunch or tea. It's called a "harvest cake" because it's traditionally made during the grape harvest season to use up the small grapes not going for pressing.

Spoon into these lovely little cakes and discover a delightful surprise: the batter magically separates while baking into a fluffy cake atop a luscious lemon pudding. They have all the tart-sweet flavor of a lemon pie with none of the fuss, and they make a wonderful light dessert.

These cute little cakes are easy to whip up for a party. The buttermilk adds a subtle, pleasant tang and also keeps the cupcakes moist.

Just mention chocolate and peanut butter and people will feel giddy. This pie — with a chocolate crust, creamy peanut butter filling and chocolate ganache topping — lives up to the hype.

Flan, also known as crème caramel, is a rich, sweet custard topped with caramel sauce. In Latin America, it's made with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk, giving it an ultra-creamy, luxurious texture — almost like a cross between pudding and cheesecake.

Sweet, tart and gooey, these bars are a happy marriage of blondies and raspberry jam. And they're as good with your morning coffee as they are for dessert.

These cookies may look plain but when you bite into them, you discover a buttery and sweet shortbread studded with melted toffee bits and crunchy almonds—they're just wonderfully good.

One of the easiest and best desserts I know: tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries bubbling away in their own juices beneath a crunchy oat streusel topping. Serve warm out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.