Lena Dunham Apologizes For 'Distasteful' Abortion Remark

"My words were spoken from a sort of 'delusional girl' persona."

12/21/2016 08:15 am ET | Updated 1 day ago
“Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham ran into controversy with her so-called “delusional girl” persona.

The actress, an abortion rights activist, faced backlash Tuesday for declaring on her recent “Women of the Hour” podcast, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

The segment was titled “Choice” and Dunham made the remark after telling a story about a visit to a Texas Planned Parenthood and segueing into praise for family members and friends who had confronted the difficult choice.

Dunham, 30, later took to social media to say she was proud of the “medley of voices” in the episode before expressing regret for what she called a “distasteful joke.” 

“I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that’s what my TV show is too) and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy.”

Here’s the Dec. 14 podcast that sparked the criticism. For fuller context, start listening at the 13:25 mark on the left.

 

And here’s her apology post in full:

My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don't choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of "delusional girl" persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.

