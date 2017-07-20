ENTERTAINMENT
07/20/2017 05:10 am ET

Lena Dunham Joins 7th Season Of 'American Horror Story'

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy tweeted the news.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday night that Lena Dunham will be joining the cast of “American Horror Story” for the series’ seventh season.

For months, the show’s co-creator has been teasing fans with new details about the upcoming season of the award-winning series. He tweeted that he and Dunham had always wanted to work together, and will now get their chance. 

In May, Murphy shared a first look at the FX anthology series’ election-themed season, posting a sketch of a frightening looking elephant, the symbol of the GOP, to Instagram.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

The show also announced that Billy Lourde would play a leading role in the seventh season alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Billy Eichner will also have a recurring role.

Fans will have even more details to obsess over on Thursday, when Murphy releases the name of the upcoming season.

“It will all make sense,” he tweeted.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Celebrity News & Photos: 2017
Suggest a correction
Rebecca Shapiro Senior Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Lena Dunham American Horror Story Ryan Murphy
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Lena Dunham Joins 7th Season Of 'American Horror Story'

CONVERSATIONS