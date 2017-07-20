Lena Dunham Joins 7th Season Of 'American Horror Story'

Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday night that Lena Dunham will be joining the cast of “American Horror Story” for the series’ seventh season.
For months, the show’s co-creator has been teasing fans with new details about the upcoming season of the award-winning series. He tweeted that he and Dunham had always wanted to work together, and will now get their chance.
In May, Murphy shared a first look at the FX anthology series’ election-themed season, posting a sketch of a frightening looking elephant, the symbol of the GOP, to Instagram.
The show also announced that Billy Lourde would play a leading role in the seventh season alongside Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Billy Eichner will also have a recurring role.
Fans will have even more details to obsess over on Thursday, when Murphy releases the name of the upcoming season.
“It will all make sense,” he tweeted.
