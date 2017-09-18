STYLE
09/18/2017 10:42 am ET

Let's Take A Moment To Appreciate Lena Waithe's Statement-Making Style

Master of many patterns.

By Jamie Feldman

Lena Waithe made history prior to the Emmys by becoming the first black woman to be nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category. On Sunday night, in front of a standing ovation, she won.  

Waithe received the honor along with co-writer and co-star Aziz Ansari for the widely praised “Thanksgiving” episode of their show “Master of None” (if you haven’t seen it yet, go). In her acceptance speech, Waithe thanked her LGBTQIA family and made a statement about our unique qualities being our “superpowers.” 

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
So well deserved. 

Waithe also made a statement sartorially. She accepted the award wearing a gold-printed suit by Los Angeles-based brand Alba. “Grateful,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing the award. 

Over the course of her red carpet tenure thus far, she has shown affinity for printed tops, wide-brimmed hats and funky sneakers, as well as graphic T-shirts with phrases like “black by popular demand” or “keep creating dope ass shit until someone notices” written on them. 

In honor of Waithe’s talent, Emmy win, forward thinking and fashion forward-ness, we take a look back at some of her most statement-making red carpet moments. 

  • 2014
    Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Dreams Are Colder Than Death" in Los Angeles. 
  • 2014
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Dear White People" in Los Angeles. 
  • 2015
    Universal Television via Getty Images
    With Aziz Ansari on their show "Master of None." 
  • 2015
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
    At the New York premiere of  "Master Of None." 
  • 2015
    Araya Diaz via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Dope." 
  • 2015
    Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
    At the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. 
  • 2016
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    At a luncheon and panel for Netflix in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2016
    Tasia Wells via Getty Images
    At a screening and panel of "Master of None" in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2016
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
  • 2016
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images
    At the 16th Annual AFI Awards in Los Angeles. 
  • 2016
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    At the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena. 
  • 2017
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    At Netflix's "Master Of None" For Your Consideration event in North Hollywood.  
  • 2017
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
    With Alana Mayo at The Brady Center's Bear Awards Gala in Los Angeles. 
  • 2017
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    At the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off event in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2017
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    At The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2017
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
    At Glamour x Tory Burch's Women To Watch Lunch in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2017
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    At the season two premiere of "Master of None" in New York City.
  • 2017
    Greg Doherty via Getty Images
    At the WGAW's Sublime Primetime 2017 in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2017
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the "GLAAD and the Future of LGBTQ Inclusion on TV" portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills. 
  • 2017
    Michael Kovac via Getty Images
    At the premiere for "Dear White People" in Los Angeles. 
  • 2017
    Prince Williams via Getty Images
    At the BET Awards in Los Angeles. 
  • 2017
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    With Aziz Ansari at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. 

Emmys 2017 Red Carpet
Emmys 2017 Red Carpet
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

