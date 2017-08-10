Watch Leslie Jones Lose Her Mind During That 'Game of Thrones' Scene

Sorry twitters I'm so sick with flu or cold or whatever this is. So won't be live tweeting GOT tonight. Will be watching though!! Sorry 🤧🤒🤧😷 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2017

In response, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers invited Jones to view the episode again with him so audiences could witness her reactions in real time.

Watching Jones watch “Game of Thrones” is nothing short of glorious, especially the moment when “Late Night” surprised her with a very special guest:

Like every other “Game of Thrones” viewer, Jones lost her mind at the moment the dragon appeared on the screen: