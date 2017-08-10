Watch Leslie Jones Lose Her Mind During That 'Game of Thrones' Scene

Live-tweeter extraordinaire Leslie Jones was unable to hang with fans on Sunday night when “Game of Thrones” aired one of its most epic battle scenes to date.
In response, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers invited Jones to view the episode again with him so audiences could witness her reactions in real time.
Watching Jones watch “Game of Thrones” is nothing short of glorious, especially the moment when “Late Night” surprised her with a very special guest:
Like every other “Game of Thrones” viewer, Jones lost her mind at the moment the dragon appeared on the screen:
Watch the entire clip in the video above, then head over to Jones’ Twitter account for a weekly dose of the “SNL” star’s awesome take on “Game of Thrones.”
