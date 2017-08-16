Leslie Jones Is One Funny Liar In 'Tonight Show' Confessions Game

Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” fame is one helluva liar. And on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” that wasn’t a bad thing.
The comedian faced off against host Jimmy Fallon and Keegan-Michael Key in a segment called “True Confessions.” Together, the stars read random facts about themselves and challenged the others to distinguish whether they were truths or lies.
Did Key actually dressed up as a caveman for a singing telegram company? Did Fallon take a jet-ski ride with Madonna? You’ll have to watch to find out. Ultimately, Jones’ skills in selling a crazy day on horseback at the Rio Olympics took home the gold.
