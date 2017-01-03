NBC via Getty Images Leslie Jones of "Saturday Night Live" is criticizing Simon & Schuster for its book deal with Milo Yiannopoulos.

”Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones says publisher Simon & Schuster is helping to spread hate with its reported $250,000 book deal with Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Yiannopoulos was booted from Twitter last year for abusive comments directed at Jones, which also led to a wave of nasty trolling aimed at the “Ghostbusters” star.

Jones briefly left Twitter as a result.

Simon & Schuster said in a statement that, despite the deal with Yiannopoulos, it does not condone hate speech “in any form.”

Jones isn’t buying it.

She fired back:

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

She later added, perhaps in reply to some of the trolling comments directed he way:

I literally want to put hands to a jaw right now. So tired of stupid people!! And I can't say shit cause if I do I'm the "bitch"!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Jones also got some support from horror master Stephen King, who tweeted a link to a story about her blasting the publisher. She excitedly tweeted back:

@StephenKing I have read your books all my life. The one on writing is still one of my favorites. "The girl who loved Tom Gordon" FAV!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 3, 2017

That also led to a long discussion of favorite King books and films by Jones’ followers and the actress herself. She ain’t afraid of no ghosts ... but vampires are another story:

@BCMartist @StephenKing omg Salems lot the movie was sooooo scary!!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 3, 2017

”Saturday Night Live” returns Jan. 14.