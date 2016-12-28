ARTS & CULTURE

Let Emma Watson's Year In Books Inspire Your 2017 Reading List

She's lit.

12/28/2016 01:12 pm ET | Updated 1 hour ago
Jenna Amatulli Trends Editor, The Huffington Post
Goodreads

When you consider the series that made her a household name, it’s not that shocking to note that Emma Watson is quite literary.

This year, the British actress released her 2016 reading list on Goodreads for all of us to enjoy. Over the course of the past 366 days, the former “Harry Potter” star has read her way through at least 39 books, the genres of which range from fiction to nonfiction to memoir to criticism.

If her short films or political advocacy didn’t already make her an icon, then her preferences for feminist literature surely will.

Here’s a sampling of some of the books on Watson’s list:

1. My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem 

Amazon

2. Feminism is for Everybody: Passionate Politics by bell hooks

Amazon

3. Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson

Amazon

4. Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid

Amazon

5. Sex and World Peace by Valerie M. Hudson, Bonnie Ballif-Spanvill, Mary Caprioli, & Chad F. Emmett

Amazon

6. The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Amazon

7. Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein

Amazon

8. Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

Amazon

9. Brave Enough by Cheryl Strayed 

Amazon

10. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood 

Amazon

Also on HuffPost

Emma Watson's Style Evolution

More:

Harry Potter Emma Watson Book Club Suggestion
Suggest a correction
Comments
Let Emma Watson's Year In Books Inspire Your 2017 Reading List

CONVERSATIONS