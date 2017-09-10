LG V30 to be Cheaper Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8

(From left) Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 and LG Electronics' V30 will be both released on Sept. 21./ Source: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics

By AsiaToday reporter Kim Min-soo

LG Electronics has decided to offer its latest V30 smartphone for around 900,000 won to differentiate from other premium smartphones of Samsung Electronics and Apple that cost more than 1 million won ($884.2).

According to telecom industry sources, LG Electronics set the 64-gigabyte model of its V30 smartphone at 949,300 won and the 128-GB model at 998,800 won. The price is slightly lower than what industry insiders had expected.

It seems that LG chose to set a lower price to maximize price competitiveness compared to its competitors in hope of ending the sluggishness of its smartphone business.

On the other hand, Samsung will sell its Galaxy Note 8 the most expensive of all the previous Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung's mobile chief Koh Dong-jin had previously revealed last month that Galaxy Note 8 would not surpass 1 million won. However, he changed his earlier estimation during a press conference held at the biggest European appliance show IFA in Berlin, which took place on Sept.1-6.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be priced at 1,094,500 won, and the price gap with the V30 is nearly 150,000 won.

The Galaxy Note 8 and V30 will be officially released on Sept. 21. An industry official said, "Since consumers are given different price options for Galaxy Note 8 and V30, it's going to be an interesting game."