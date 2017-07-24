Liev Schreiber And Naomi Watts' Sons Looked Super Rad At Comic-Con

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts sure know how to make a family outing fun.

The co-parents, who announced their split in September, were both at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend. Watts promoted “Twin Peaks,” and Schreiber was there to talk about his role in “My Little Pony: The Movie.” Their sons, Sasha and Kai, also tagged along in full costume. Sasha appeared to be a “Star Wars” character, and Kai channeled Harley Quinn’s look from “Suicide Squad” in his red, white and blue outfit and pigtails.

The kids showed off their costumes in Entertainment Tonight’s photo booth at the convention.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schreiber talked about his role in the “My Little Pony” reboot and mentioned how much fun he was having with his kids.

“So far we’ve already had three battles with Stormtroopers, we’ve met a bunch of guys dancing around in kilts, we did VR [virtual reality] down in the ‘Alien: Covenant’ room,” he said.

Schreiber mentioned he, Sasha and Kai were planning on meeting up with Watts at the convention to have lunch. As Vogue Australia’s June cover star, Watts spoke with the magazine about co-parenting with Schreiber.