Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Opening Night Gala

On Tuesday, July 25th, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival Opening Night Gala celebration honored the Amazon Original “Mozart in the Jungle” and the 51st season of the Mostly Mozart Festival. The indoor music festival is a New York summer tradition from July 25th – August 20th, 2017.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Renee and Robert Belfer Music Director, conductor Louis Langree and Ehrenkranz Artistic director Jane Moss

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Mozart in the Jungle' creators (L-R) writer Susan Coyne, producer Will Graham, Executive Producer and director Paul Weitz, and producer Caroline Baron Center)

The opening night gala began with a cocktail reception at the David Geffen Café. As waiters swirled about with trays of hor’s d oeuvres for the guests to enjoy. The stars and producers of “Mozart in the Jungle”, board members of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and Maestro Lois Langree walked the red carpet.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Board of Directors, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Laurie M. Tisch,.Bart Friedman, and Wendy Stein

Afterwards everyone headed upstairs to a sit down dinner surrounded by exotic blooms from Botanica in the sunny Lincoln Center Kitchen. The summer dinner menu featured a first course of a bright red and yellow watermelon salad dressed with goat cheeses, picked cucumber, pine nut brittle and a mint vinaigrette followed by blackened salmon, cheddar chive grits, leaf spinach and a side of cucumber peach salsa .

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center President, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Debora L. Spa

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts President Debora L. Spar welcomed guests and introduced the honorees stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Bernadette Peters, Saffron Burrows, Lola Kirke and producers Paul Weitz, Will Graham, Caroline Baron. The Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning show is based on Blair Tindall’s memoir, “Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs and Classical Music”. The successful series is an insider’s backstage crazy adventure of the wild, wonderful world of the symphony. Starring Gael as the orchestra maestro, he accepted the award on behalf on the show from Real life maestro Louis Langree, Music Director of The Mostly Mozart Festival and Renee and Robert Belfer Music Director. Louis giving the gift to Gael graciously, “From one maestro to another, I present this gift to you. Thank you for celebrating tonight with us.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Gael Garcia Bernal and Renee and Robert Belfer Music Director, conductor Louis Langree during Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Opening Night Gala

“Every time I meet one of you in person, it is a dream came true. We’re here at Lincoln Center, where music and the arts have a home to thrive. I've always loved music”, Gael shared. After everyone enjoyed the key lime parfait with house made graham crackers and coffee all followed into David Geffen Hall for a spectacular opening night concert.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Actress Bernadette Peters of 'Mozart in the Jungle' attends Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Opening Night Gala

Three time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters served as host of the special presentation of “The Singing Heart”. The program was performed by the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Louis Langrée featuring the Concert Chorale of New York. Making their Mostly Mozart debuts were The Young People’s Chorus of New York City and pianist Kit Armstrong. The Young People’s Chorus of New York City provides children of diverse cultural and economic backgrounds with music education and opportunities to perform choral music. The concert boldly mixed a stirring and eclectic program with performances of Mozart’s Kyrie; Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner"), the spiritual “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel”, an acapella arrangement by The Young People’s Chorus of New York City‘s director Francisco J. Nunez, “Ah vous dirai-je maman” and the Brazilian rain forest inspired “Tres Cantos Nativos dos Indios Krao”.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center Kit Armstrong and conductor Louis Langree are seen during curtain call with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, Concert Chorale of New York and the Young People's Chorus of New York City