Leaked Email: Here’s Lisa Bloom Teasing Stories That Undermine Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers

“This is the worst day.

This is the day the New York Times came out with a largely false and defamatory piece, in a major violation of journalistic ethics, giving only two days to respond to dozens of allegations, and then refusing to include information about eyewitnesses and documents negating many of the claims.

Tomorrow there will be more and different reporting, highlighting inaccuracies, including photos of several of the accusers in very friendly poses with Harvey after his alleged misconduct.

On Monday Harvey’s defamation lawsuit will be filed where the New York Times will be forced to answer: what was the rush? Why was information favorable to Harvey not included? Why weren’t accusers’ inconsistencies not included? And much more.

In the coming days this thing will shake down in one direction or another.

This is not the time to make a decision about Harvey. It is the time for Harvey to take a break, get some help, and lay low. The board should make major decisions after full information, not based on one very flawed hit piece.”