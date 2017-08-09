LISTEN: Indie alt pop outfit Dutch Party premiere new single ‘Blade Runner’

Today, Indie Alt Pop outfit Dutch Party are premiering the new single exclusively with Huffington Post. Entitled ‘Blade Runner,’ it is the first stunning single off of the upcoming EP Combat Pop and it’s planting a flag of free will. Combining infectious guitar melodies, with beautiful and poignant lyricism, the single is sure to follow suit with their previous critical and commercial acclaim.

Originally hailing from Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Ken Franklin started writing and recording music after he discovered a recording booth in a small closet beneath the stairs of his parents house, that had been hidden for decades behind a wall of boxes. After moving to Los Angeles, Ken started indie alt pop band Dutch Party while living in Echo Park with the intent of adding more subversion to the American airwaves. Franklin reveals, “Music is one of the most immediate forms of deep communication. The world is vibrating constantly, and our goal with Combat Pop is to subvert the current buzzing order. We wanted to make a pop record that was sonically left of center, and bursting with questions.”

LISTEN TO ‘BLADE RUNNER’ HERE:

Dutch Party creates music affectionately referred to as “pop with a purpose". The band has quickly found success with placements on various networks including ABC and MTV as well as receiving acclaim from popular blogs including Earmilk, Pigeons and Planes and The FADER who praised them as a band on the rise. Billboard proclaimed, "Dutch Party know how to get a drum and bass groove going.”