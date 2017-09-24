PARENTS
Little Girl Attempts To Play With Game Boy, Flabbergasted By Lack Of Touchscreen

Feeling obsolete yet?

Remember those halcyon pre-touchscreen days ― when your favorite Nintendo game console could only be played by pressing buttons?

This little girl doesn’t.

In this viral clip, watch as netizen Chris Cohoon’s young daughter tries playing with an old-school Game Boy by pressing repeatedly ― and without success ― on the device’s screen.

“[This is] my daughter attempting to play a Game Boy Color in the age of touchscreen interfaces,” Cohoon wrote on Reddit Saturday. 

The Game Boy Color was discontinued in 2003

