Lobsters Can't Catch Cold Before Cooking, Italian Court Rules

Mistake #1: Picking The Biggest Lobster Available

"I think the biggest mistake people make when it comes to lobster happens before they even start cooking," Richards said. "For some reason, people seem to fall in love with two-pound plus lobsters. I guess they think bigger is better, but not in this case. The meat of a large lobster is always tougher and is just about impossible to prepare as tender and sweet as, say, a new shell lobster."



Added Krunkkala: "The larger they are, the older they are, and the tougher the meat will be." He suggests using a soft-shell lobster that weighs about 1.25 pounds if you're keeping to a standard recipe, because the meat will be sweeter and save you a little money.