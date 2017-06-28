Logic’s Suicide Prevention Song Resonates with Youth

I was a little shocked to hear “1-800-273-8255” on the radio the first time – a story about someone feeling suicidal, but then coming back to a hopeful place again after talking with a counselor from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a hotline whose number is the name of this song. The hit debuted at 61 in Billboard’s 200, which means it resonates with listeners. The song is a collaboration between Logic, ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid. In a Tweet from the artist, Logic said “I felt compelled to make a song that could actually help you.”

Recently Alessia Cara talked about her collaboration with Logic on “1-800-273-8255,” the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where she talked about a friend who attempted suicide a number of times.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a federally supported hotline offering free counseling to anyone who may be struggling with depression or contemplating suicide. Suicide has been on the rise in the United States for all age groups, but especially adolescent girls. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-in-five high school teenagers seriously considers suicide and suicide is the third leading cause of death among persons aged 10-14, the second among persons aged 15-34 years. Adverse childhood experiences, family troubles, academic demands, riffs with peers, bullying, dating violence, community violence, and the challenges in transitioning into adulthood can all affect mental health.

Logic and his collaborators are not the first musicians to recognize how significant the challenges of growing and maturing can be for adolescents.

Lady Gaga has been very open about her own depression and PTSD. In addition to creating inspirational songs, she launched the Born This Way Foundation to promote kindness, improve mental health supports, and foster positive environments for youth and young adults. She recently teamed together with Prince William to launch Heads Together to start an international dialog about mental health.

Many musicians speak to youth through music, making it an important tool in suicide prevention. When the lyrics reflect feelings, emotions, and experiences that a teen can relate to, the song has a deeper emotional connection. They can feel understood, empowered, and less alone in their experience. Music can have positive effects on mood as well.

“When I hear music I feel a lot of different emotions and it makes me really think about the song and its message and meaning,” shared a 12-year old aspiring pianist from Rockville, MD. “Once I get intrigued by a song because of its melody, beat, or lyrics, I start wondering what the song really means and what the message is.“

There are many songs that connect with and inspire teens. Some are listed and linked here, so if you know a young person who is struggling, please think about sharing some of these songs to validate their feelings and experiences, offer support, and start a conversation that could make all the difference. It is when someone feels isolated and alone that they are at higher risk – and things feel better when there is connection and understanding.

Alessia Cara also has a solo hit “Scars To Your Beautiful” whose video includes youth comments that touch on self-doubt, body image, and self injury — it includes hopeful messages like “you’re gonna find out, all those differences are like your great strengths.”

Mary Lambert performed her song “Secrets” at SAMHSA’s National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day in 2015 where she received a special recognition award for her advocacy and openness about mental health and her own experience with mental illness – and for making special efforts to reach youth.

Pink’s song “Perfect” is all about learning, making bad decisions, feeling mistreated – but we are all perfect in our own way and what we do matters.

U2’s hit “Beautiful Day” is about a man who has lost everything and finds joy in what he still has. Beautiful days still exist and better days are ahead.

Another open mental health advocate who has been open about her own mental health struggles is Demi Lovato. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services honored her in 2013 for being outspoken on mental health challenges and overcoming them. Her song “Confident” conveys that resilience and strength.

A song that speaks to the many challenges youth go through is “Try” by Colbie Caillat — a ballad about loneliness and self-acceptance.

One of Katy Perry’s most successful hits is “Firework,” an upbeat song that touches on self-doubt and how light always emerges from the darkest times. In a similar spirit is her hit “Rise” that became the theme for song the 2016 Summer Olympics and has an empowering message about overcoming difficulties.

Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” is about body image and self-esteem, and the mean way that peers can treat each other. One quote from her that some youth will connect with: “My parent's divorce and hard times at school - all those things combined to mold me, to make me grow up quicker. And it gave me the drive to pursue my dreams that I wouldn't necessarily have had otherwise.”

Other inspiring stories of youth and adults who have overcome difficult experiences can be found on Twitter under #MillionsLikeMe. The hashtag was initiated by Music for Mental Health, a program where young adults recorded an album of songs to get youth to think and start talking about mental health.

