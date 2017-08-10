This 25-Inch-Wide Hanging Bridge Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

The world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge opened last month and connects the towns of Zermatt and Grächen. Those brave enough to traverse it can enjoy views of the Matterhorn, Weisshorn and Bernese Alps, The Guardian reports.

VALENTIN FLAURAUD/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge has mesh sides and a grated bottom so you can peer into the ravine below, if you dare. It takes about 10 minutes to cross, providing a much-needed alternative to a valley route that normally takes three to four hours, according to CNN.

And at just 25 inches wide, this walkway really makes it look like you’re in the trees.

Crossing the bridge may be nerve-wracking for some, but it’s doable, Zermatt Tourism spokeswoman Edith Zweifel told CNN.

“People who have problems with a fear of heights, they have to close their eyes, or have someone to walk just behind,” she said.