Lorde Just Pushed The Eject Button On Taylor Swift's Squad

At this point, Taylor Swift is losing squad members faster than she lost her country accent after her first album. After Karlie Kloss broke the cardinal rule (never EVER hang out with a KarJenner), Lorde essentially pressed the squad eject button.

“I don’t hang out with these people at all,” the singer said during an interview with Sunrise about her many celebrity friends.

“The second you think too hard about it, you’ll just go insane, so it’s best to be like, ‘We’re in wonderland and it’s just what happens around here,’” she added.

After the interviewer reminded Lorde that she is famously part of the squad in question ― Swift threw the “Melodrama” singer a birthday party in November ― she seemed reluctant to tie herself down to any one friend group.

“You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily,” she said.

Instead, Lorde revealed that she looks to her family members for support, who she describes as “inspiring in different ways.”

“My mom’s a poet and very emotional; I’m a reader because of her,” she said. “My dad’s an engineer — very methodical and very calm. I take a lot from both of them, I think.”

Maybe Lorde is distancing herself from the squad or she could just be avoiding mentioning Swift in any capacity after likening their friendship to having an autoimmune disease earlier this year.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” Lorde told The Guardian about being friends with someone as famous as Swift. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

After receiving backlash for her comments, given that another squad member, Selena Gomez, suffers from lupus, Lorde took to twitter to apologize writing that she “fucked up & it was really insensitive.”

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017