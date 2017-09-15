Coming Soon: Alleged Sexual Abuser Louis C.K.'s Movie About An Alleged Sexual Abuser

The movie Louis C.K. filmed in secret this summer invites one prime point of discussion: How does it bode for his personal reputation?

There wasn’t much information available about “I Love You, Daddy” before it premiered last weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival. Apparently, not even C.K.’s publicist knew he was making it. When the movie was added to TIFF’s lineup in August, the scant details accompanying the announcement indicated “Daddy” would be a behind-the-scenes show biz comedy shot in black and white, with C.K. playing a successful television writer.

“Daddy,” which C.K. wrote, directed, self-funded and edited, has since screened to a flurry of controversy, largely because of its parallels to Woody Allen’s long-standing sexual abuse allegations. Further fueling that fire, sexual misconduct accusations against C.K. have circulated in the media since at least 2015. And apparently “Daddy” stylistically emulates the 1979 classic “Manhattan,” in which Allen cast himself as a 42-year-old television writer dating a 17-year-old girl. (In an Uproxx interview, C.K. argued the analogy more closely aligns with Roman Polanski or Sumner Redstone.)

Here’s “I Love You, Daddy” in a nutshell: C.K.’s TV writer idolizes an acclaimed 68-year-old Hollywood director (John Malkovich), unconcerned by the pedophilia rumors surrounding his hero ― until said director begins romancing said TV writer’s 17-year-old daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz).

Due to a scheduling conflict, I regrettably missed the chance to see “Daddy” in Toronto. But, having read reviews and discussed the film with other journalists who saw it, most accounts agree it’s a doozy. The Hollywood Reporter called it “politically incorrect,” though C.K. maintains “it’s just a fucking movie.” Many critics enjoyed “Daddy” but felt uncomfortable about its contents, particularly because it doesn’t offer a concrete perspective on the issues of consent and cross-generational courtship raised in C.K.’s script.

Despite the contentious tweets and headlines that followed Saturday’s premiere, The Orchard ― a company that distributes small art-house movies ― ponied up a reported $5 million to acquire rights to the film. That’s a significant sum, tying “I Love You, Daddy” and the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya” as the priciest purchases to come out of Toronto this year. (It’s worth noting that most movies arrive at TIFF with distribution already secured, unlike the Sundance Film Festival, where more titles are seeking deals. It’s also notable that The Orchard has never had a certifiable box-office hit. Its highest-grossing release to date is the charming 2016 comedy “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” which collected an unremarkable $5.2 million domestically.)

Questions of whether it’s possible to separate art from its creator’s personal life will haunt “I Love You, Daddy,” the same way they have Woody Allen. Is C.K. trying to say something about his own notoriety, given he’s alleged to have forced female comics to watch him masturbate? (C.K. denied these rumors during a New York Times interview published Monday. Roseanne Barr, however, has expressed familiarity with C.K.’s potentially sordid past: “I’ve heard so many stories,” she told The Daily Beast last year. Meanwhile, Tig Notaro’s show, “One Mississippi,” recently incorporated a plot that mimics C.K.’s reported innuendos. Notaro has said C.K. needs to “handle” the accusations.)

The buzz surrounding “Daddy” presents an interesting contrast to the attention that Casey Affleck and Nate Parker received for their films at festivals last year. Both had years-old sexual misconduct allegations that went largely unnoticed by the media until well after “Manchester by the Sea” and “Birth of a Nation,” respectively, won acclaim at Sundance. When the accusations against Affleck and Parker resurfaced months later, fierce debates occurred online about whether it was acceptable to have championed their work. Much of the chatter leaned toward no. The resulting dialogue that occurred in the press and on social media challenged studios and Oscar voters to stop devoting resources to celebrities with questionable pasts.

The executives at The Orchard seem not to have listened. The controversial reactions to “Daddy” had already hit by the time the deal was finalized.

“It’s a multi-layered comedy that tackles provocative issues head on, combining a style that shows a clear passion for cinema with Louis’ singular voice,” Danielle DiGiacomo, The Orchard’s vice president of acquisitions, said in a statement regarding the movie’s acquisition. “We are thrilled to start this journey with Louis and bring his film to audiences worldwide.”

Whether or not The Orchard turns the low-budget “Daddy” into a commercial triumph, throwing its weight behind the movie extends C.K.’s platform. It’s a de facto endorsement. If the movie raises questions it won’t answer, one has to wonder how productive the resulting discussion can be. (I’ll write more specifically about that after seeing it. The Orchard is eyeing a fall release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.)

This is different from the Affleck situation in at least one regard: Affleck didn’t write, direct and secure funding for “Manchester by the Sea” before garnering critical plaudits and a subsequent Oscar. This is a C.K. vehicle through and through ― one that already isn’t sitting well with a lot of people. The entire project rests on his personal reputation. (C.K.’s publicists did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.)