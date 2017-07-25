One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About Harry Styles Rumors For The First Time

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is shutting down rumors that he and band mate Harry Styles are in a romantic relationship once and for all.

The 25-year-old singer opened up about the “Larry” shippers for the first time Friday as part of Bizarre’s “Big Biz Quiz” video series. “Larry” is a reference to “Larry Stylinson,” a mashup of Styles’ and Tomlinson’s names. The nickname was created by fans who’ve “shipped” ― or fantasized a romantic relationship between ― the two men.

Unfortunately for the shippers, the relationship is definitely not happening. “People can believe what they want to believe,” Tomlinson said, “but I just think it comes across sometimes a little disrespectful to the ones that I love, like [girlfriend Eleanor Calder]. I think it’s one of these things that people love to buy into, but in reality, obviously there’s no truth to it. Obviously.”

Watch Tomlinson speak about the rumors in the “Big Biz Quiz” clip below.

In an interview with Bizarre’s Dan Wootton, Tomlinson delved into the subject a little deeper, noting that “it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did.”

“I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word,” he said.

While this may be the first time that Tomlinson spoke about the “Larry” speculation in any length, he previously blasted the buzz in a 2012 tweet.

@skyleridk Hows this , Larry is the biggest load of bullshit I've ever heard. I'm happy why can't you accept that. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 16, 2012

Last September, he appeared to have used Instagram’s moderating features to block his followers from using the word “Larry” in their comments on his photos. That didn’t stop fans from posting variations of “Larry” on Tomlinson’s Instagram account, including “Lerry” and “L arry,” however. Others used the hashtag #FreeLarry.