Love Your Translator: How Translation Can Boost Your Business

As any international business professional knows, speaking multiple languages is not the same as being able to translate. Translation is a professional skill requiring years of training and study. Professional translators are not only familiar with multiple languages, but with their associated culture as well. To commemorate the invaluable contributions of translators to successful international relations, the UN declared September 30 as International Translation Day, a holiday already celebrated by the International Federation of Translators since 1953. In honor of this global event, here are 4 reasons why business professionals should consider a human translator to achieve their international endeavors.