A Lynda Carter Appearance In 'Wonder Woman 2' Has Already Been Discussed

What’s better than one Wonder Woman? Two, of course.

“It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it’ll be great fun and it’ll be wonderful to do,” Carter said in an article published Thursday. “Am I open to it? Absolutely. I ADORE Patty Jenkins, and it’ll be wonderful to do. But we’ll just see how that goes.”

Carter, who currently stars as President Olivia Marsdin on the CW’s “Supergirl,” also said she wasn’t able to appear in this year’s “Wonder Woman” film because of a timing issue.

Even the newest Wonder Woman can’t get enough of Carter. In May, Gal Gadot literally bowed down to Carter during the film’s Hollywood premiere.

“I just love her very much,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight in reference to Carter. “I think that she’s such a special woman.”