A Lynda Carter Appearance In 'Wonder Woman 2' Has Already Been Discussed

What’s better than one Wonder Woman? Two, of course.
Fans of the fearless heroine should be happy to hear that Lynda Carter, who portrayed Wonder Woman in the ’70s TV series, is open to a role in the (not-yet-confirmed but totally happening) sequel to the 2017 film. The 65-year-old star told People magazine she had already spoken to director Patty Jenkins about a possible appearance.
“It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it’ll be great fun and it’ll be wonderful to do,” Carter said in an article published Thursday. “Am I open to it? Absolutely. I ADORE Patty Jenkins, and it’ll be wonderful to do. But we’ll just see how that goes.”
Carter, who currently stars as President Olivia Marsdin on the CW’s “Supergirl,” also said she wasn’t able to appear in this year’s “Wonder Woman” film because of a timing issue.
Even the newest Wonder Woman can’t get enough of Carter. In May, Gal Gadot literally bowed down to Carter during the film’s Hollywood premiere.
“I just love her very much,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight in reference to Carter. “I think that she’s such a special woman.”
Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” became the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman just weeks after its June 2 release.
