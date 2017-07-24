This Petition For Macy's To Drop Ivanka Trump Is Blowing Up Fast

A new petition calls for Macy’s to drop Ivanka Trump’s line from their stores over poor labor conditions at its international production facilities.

The petition received over 30,000 signatures in the first 24 hours after it was launched Thursday, according the women’s right’s group UltraViolet, and has received some 46,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

It also takes issue with Ivanka Trump portraying herself as an advocate for women:

The Post report, published earlier this month, notes that Trump’s clothing and accessories are almost exclusively made overseas in places like Bangladesh, Indonesia and China. According to the paper, “her company lags behind many in the apparel industry when it comes to monitoring the treatment of the largely female workforce employed in factories around the world.”

“If Ivanka Trump is serious about serving as a ‘champion’ for working moms, she can start by living up to the values she claims to have by ensuring the women workers who make her brand’s products have access to safe, humane working conditions,” said UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary in a statement. “To stand on the stage at the Republican National Convention and claim to millions of Americans that you are an advocate for working mothers ― while exploiting women in countries abroad to make a buck — is a shameful display of hypocrisy.”

Representatives for Trump’s brand declined to comment on the record, and Macy’s has yet to respond to an inquiry from HuffPost.