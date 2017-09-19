'Mad Pooper' Jogger Won't Stop Defecating At Colorado Family's House

This runner keeps coming in turd place.

A jogger in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has terrorized a family by taking weekly dumps outside their home, KKTV reports. The woman has been dubbed “The Mad Pooper” by Cathy Budde, who says her children were the first people to catch the jogger in the act, squatting with her shorts down.

Budd told the station she asked the woman, “Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids? She’s like, ’Yeah, sorry!′ ”

A sign begging her to stop hasn’t helped either.

“This isn’t behavior that we see on a routine basis,” Lt. Howard Black of the Colorado Springs Police Department told The Huffington Post on Tuesday.

Black said the suspect has defecated in several parts of the neighborhood, according to witness statements.