This Couple With Down Syndrome Threw The Most Magical Wedding

Bride Polly Gibson and groom Joe Minogue had one utterly magical wedding day.

The couple, who both have Down syndrome, tied the knot in May 2016 at Brewerstreet Farmhouse in Surrey, England in front of 200 family and friends. Their big day ― which they called WedFest ― was filled with fun touches such as a unicorn throne, singing waiters, a sprinkle cake, colorful decor and, of course, lots of dancing.

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY The newlyweds sitting atop their unicorn throne.

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY The rainbow sprinkle cake.

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY The wedding was quite the celebration!

The bride’s mother Janet Gibson told The Huffington Post that the couple shares an “amazing” connection. “They constantly check on each other, help each other, are very kind and thoughtful with each other,” she said. “Polly is the bossy one, Joe is more down to earth. He adores her. They are totally at ease with each other and they each respect the other.”

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY Just a little big day PDA.

The newlyweds first met eight years ago as students at Central Sussex College. “[We] were instantly attracted to each other,” Polly said.

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY A toast is in order!

Polly hopes that their love story will inspire other couples with special needs.

“My advice to other couples, especially to young adults with special needs, is to live the dream, believe in yourselves and that anything can be possible,” she told Rock N Roll Bride.

LEELA BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY The couple cutting the wedding cake.

Below, more photos from the couple’s big day. For more on their story, head over to Rock N Roll Bride.