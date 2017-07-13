Malala Yousafzai Spent Her 20th Birthday Meeting With Displaced Girls In Iraq

When Nayir fled Mosul, she was determined to go back to school. “No matter what, nothing will keep me from finishing my studies,” she told me. Her new classroom is a small tent in the camp. She just took her exams in sweltering heat.

But Nayir knows that education is her best chance for a better future. After all she has suffered, she described the feeling of returning to school: “It was as if all my hopes came back.”

I know how Nayir feels.