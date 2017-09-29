Black activist groups are set to march on the National Mall and Justice Department in Washington, D.C. this weekend to raise awareness about the injustices black women face.

Black Women’s Blueprint, BYP100 and Trans Sistas of Color Project and other groups have united for the March for Black Women on Saturday. The event’s co-chairs are activists Farah Tanis, Bré Anne Campbell, Charlene A. Carruthers and Monica Raye Simpson.

‘We have to organize.We have to build up coalitions across all of these people who are considered "the other."‘ - @janetmock Join #M4BW 9/30 pic.twitter.com/aJFXSan7R4 — BlackWomensBlueprint (@BlackWomensBP) September 22, 2017

The march’s goal is to “denounce the propagation of state-violence and the widespread incarceration of Black women and girls, rape and all sexualized violence, the murders and brutalization of transwomen and the disappearances of our girls from our streets, our schools and our homes,” according to a statement.

In the statement on their website, the organizers noted the many black women who have yet to receive justice this year, including the 12 black trans women who were killed in the first six months, the 22 black women who reported being sexually abused by Bill Cosby, the black women killed by law enforcement and the black girls who went missing between Baltimore and D.C.

Demonstrators from the March for Black Women, which starts at Seward Square, will converge with the March for Racial Justice at Lincoln Park and continueto the Department of Justice and finally the National Mall. The march is open to all. Sister marches in cities around the country, including Phoenix, St. Louis and Philadelphia, will also take place on Saturday.

“Our March is not only a mass mobilization centered on Black women,” their website reads, “but a reminder to every single one of us that so long as Black women are killed by the cops; so long as Black women are taken or go missing; so long as we are raped by friends or by strangers or by nationally renown predators ― there can be NO JUSTICE.”