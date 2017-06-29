Twitterverse Trolls Marco Rubio Over His 'Fool' Bible Verse Tweet

It’s Judgment Day for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and his Twitter account.
Rubio, an outspoken follower of the Christian faith, has recently been kicking off his mornings by tweeting Bible verses. In his latest installment Thursday, the Republican senator warned “wise” people about the perils of debating fools.
Apparently, the power of irony compelled many Twitter users to respond.
Critics of President Donald Trump named him as the “fool” referenced in the proverb, while others took the opportunity to bash Rubio for ignoring his constituents’ concerns over the proposed GOP health care legislation.
Based on all the responses Thursday, Rubio may have learned a new commandment: Thou shalt be careful what you tweet.
