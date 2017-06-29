Twitterverse Trolls Marco Rubio Over His 'Fool' Bible Verse Tweet

It’s Judgment Day for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and his Twitter account.

Rubio, an outspoken follower of the Christian faith, has recently been kicking off his mornings by tweeting Bible verses. In his latest installment Thursday, the Republican senator warned “wise” people about the perils of debating fools.

If a wise person disputes with a fool,

there is railing and ridicule but no resolution. Proverbs 29:9 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 29, 2017

Apparently, the power of irony compelled many Twitter users to respond.

Critics of President Donald Trump named him as the “fool” referenced in the proverb, while others took the opportunity to bash Rubio for ignoring his constituents’ concerns over the proposed GOP health care legislation.

Based on all the responses Thursday, Rubio may have learned a new commandment: Thou shalt be careful what you tweet.

Been chatting with @POTUS lately I see. — Kevin Patterson (@KevnPattrsn) June 29, 2017

Exactly our current situation. Most of America disputes with Trump and GOP senators. No resolution. — JK (@JKIndigoViolet) June 29, 2017

Pretty accurate statement considering fools far outnumber the wise in DC these days. — ✨NurseAdvocate (@SusuSchmidt) June 29, 2017

If a fool tries to take away healthcare from millions of people, how could a wise person not rail and ridicule? ME: 29:7 — Bob Schechter (@BobSchechter) June 29, 2017

You been on the phone again the @realDonaldTrump — Ben Porter (@AleHousePorter) June 29, 2017

What if the fool is the @POTUS and his policies are inherently unchristian? — mimi 🇺🇸 (@mimiatx) June 29, 2017

Are the @AmerMedicalAssn and @AARP fools, Marco? Or are you the fool for not listening to them? — Amanda Dodge (@amandaedodge) June 29, 2017

Going to see Donny and Mike again? — Capt.Montag (@chappy70) June 29, 2017

Can we draw the obvious conclusion here? — Jane Dearfield (@JanieeDear) June 29, 2017

What do call it when a fool takes money from the Kochs to deprive Floridians of Medicaid? — Jonathan Kaney (@JakeKaney) June 29, 2017

If a fool tweets about resolutions but continues following a leader that publicly mocked him thats called job security

LittleMarco 3:AMTweet — Omid Sadat (@_omids_) June 29, 2017

You just described talking to @realDonaldTrump perfectly 😂😂😂😂 — Daniel Mormak (@DevilDan09) June 29, 2017

Exactly! Now you understand! If one disagrees with Trump he goes off on Twitter. Congratulations! — Barb ⓥ ❤☮️🖐🌎🐾 (@BigBadBarb60) June 29, 2017