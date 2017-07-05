Margaret Atwood Wants Drake To Make A Cameo In 'Handmaid's Tale'

Margaret Atwood, a woman whose demands we’ll always heed for fear of ending up on the wrong side of a nation-fracturing apocalypse, has made a simple request: Drake, surrender yourself. And make a cameo appearance in “Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2.

In a recent interview, Boston Review fiction editor and acclaimed author Junot Díaz asked the Handmaid’s Tale writer a question we’ve all lacked the valor to ask ourselves: “So, have you met Drake?”

Sadly, Atwood, a Canadian, has not met Drake, also a Canadian. (She has “met people who have met Drake,” though.) But the whimsical interrogation led to a brilliant confession. She thinks it would be “fun” for Drake to have a cameo role in the return of Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale.”

I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?

Yes, Margaret, we support you. Drake would make a fantastic resident of Little America, where he’s fomenting a resistance group alongside Samira Wiley and O-T Fagbenle. Or perhaps he’s in Gilead, kicking Max Minghella into action?