Marilou Danley, Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend: 'He Never Said Anything To Me'

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, said in a statement on Wednesday that she was “devastated” by the tragedy.

Danley’s attorney, who released her statement, said that she hadn’t spoken out sooner because she wanted to cooperate with the Las Vegas Police Department and the FBI. He noted that she was willing to share with law enforcement everything that she knew about Paddock.

“I am devastated about the deaths and injuries that have occurred. My prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those who were hurt by these awful events,” her statement said.

Paddock took at least 58 lives and injured hundreds more on Sunday night in what is being called the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Danley’s statement addresses their relationship:

“I am a mother and a grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones. I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something like this was going to happen.”

Danley also elaborated on the widespread reports that Paddock had sent her money:

“A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and that he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family. Like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there, he wired me money which he said was to buy a house for me and my family.”

Danley “was grateful” for the gifts, she said, but thought the “unexpected trip home and the money was a way of breaking up.”

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” she said in her statement.

She was not in the United States when the attack happened and returned to Los Angeles late Tuesday. She was interviewed by FBI agents on Wednesday.

Danley’s statement ends by reiterating her desire to cooperate fully and then asks for some privacy: “Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way I will do. Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy.”

Danley has been described by police as a “person of interest,” although she has not been charged with any crimes.

Eric Paddock expressed similar surprise at his brother’s actions, telling The New York Times that he “couldn’t be more dumbfounded.”

Stephen Paddock was reportedly verbally abusive to Danley at times.