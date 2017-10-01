Marilyn Manson Injured As Stage Prop Collapses At NYC Concert

Marilyn Manson was hospitalized on Saturday night after he was injured during a set at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, according to Variety.

The singer was reportedly performing a cover of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” when he decided to climb a stage scaffolding framed by two giant fake guns. According to video posted by The Guardian, the prop collapsed on him or caused him to fall backward. Variety reported that the house and stage lights remained down for several minutes as crew members tried to help Manson. An announcement to the audience said that “due to injury,” the show was over.

“Manson suffered an injury toward the end of an incredible NYC show,” a representative for him told Variety. “He is being treated at a local hospital.”

Manson’s reps did not immediately respond to HuffPost for more details on his injury.

Robert Kamau via Getty Images

Manson’s Heaven Upside Down Tour just kicked off and is to run through the end of October. No news yet on whether some shows will be postponed due to Manson’s hospitalization, but a concert is scheduled for Monday in Boston.