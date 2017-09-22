Marine Corps To Assign First-Ever Female Infantry Officer

For the first time in the U.S. Marine Corps’ nearly 250-year history, a woman will become an infantry officer.

The lieutenant is expected to graduate from the Marine Corps’ grueling Infantry Officer Course on Monday, The Washington Post first reported. The Marines have not disclosed her name, and told the Post the officer will likely not do any press interviews.

In a statement to ABC News, the Marine Corps Training and Education Command confirmed that the lieutenant will be the first woman to pass the Infantry Officer Course, known as some of the country’s most challenging military training.

One exercise in the 13-week program involves officers carrying a load of more than 150 pounds on their backs, according to NBC News. The officers must carry the weight for miles while completing obstacle courses and making their way through tough terrain.

The course was first opened to women in 2012. More than 30 female officers have tried the course in the years since, but none have previously passed.