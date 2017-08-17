Marine Veteran John Preston signs with a Major Label and is Taking Veteran Suicide and PTSD to the top of Mainstream

John Preston, who's become a household name among the veteran community, has taken another step towards reaching his personal goal of lowering the suicide rate of American Veterans. In the first week of August, Preston signed with Concore Entertainment/Universal Music Group and will soon be releasing his single "Before I am Gone" worldwide. Sticking to his charitable ways, Preston will be donating all of his profits from record sales to Stop Soldier Suicide and will be running a national anti-suicide campaign with the release.

John emerged on the music scene in 2014 and made a splash with his first EP "Your War is Over," which was an inside look at the life of an American Veteran and touched on many issues that had remained silent before his emergence into mainstream media.

Preston, a combat veteran himself, immediately took his success to the media to address post-traumatic stress and veteran suicide. Preston's own life took a tragic turn when in January of 2016 his older brother and Marine Veteran succumbed to his PTSD and took his own life. Rather than putting down the guitar for good as he initially debated doing, he executive produced an album driven by his single "Superman Falls" which is about his brother. The album, Battlecry: Songs of America's Heroes, reached the top 40 on the iTunes rock charts in March of this year.

His drive has been an inspiration for many battling with their own personal struggles and his mission to accomplish his dreams on the highest stage possible has now become a reality.

When asked about signing Preston, Concore Entertainment CEO Charve Norris had this to say:

"My A&R Vice President called me and told me that I had to hear this artist, John Preston. After a couple of weeks when I had been able to to review everything, my thoughts were that this guy is amazing and I need to get things going with him as soon as possible. Releasing this first single 'Before I am Gone' is John's introduction to the world as a very gifted artist and song writer who is the voice for a forgotten generation."

"As soon as possible" was no joke as Concore has hit the ground running with Preston's new single. With a pre-release date coming soon, the record is already making the rounds in the European radio circuit and is expected to be charting in a matter of weeks. With several Concore artists having already reached the Billboard charts, the label expects John Preston will be their next.

Keep your eyes open for a new star that promises to shine bright for an entire community.

"I stick to my word," Preston says. "We are going to be loud, incredibly loud, and we are going to bring change."

John has been interviewed about his amazing and inspirational journey many times and has consistently proven to be a very humble man on a mission larger than most would even contemplate starting and is making a huge positive impact. His work ethic and values are beyond reproach, this relentless drive has propelled him to the success he has achieved. He comes from a long lineage of those who serve others and inspire him each and every day to keep pushing forward. All of this is not for fame or fortune but rather to support those in need and bring some form of focus and control to the epic issue of PTSD. His first hand suffering from the effects of a family member succumbing to this has given him unparalleled insight and focus on the issue at hand.

