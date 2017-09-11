See Liam Neeson As Deep Throat, 'The Man Who Brought Down The White House'

The upcoming thriller “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House” portrays its subject, played by Liam Neeson, as a conflicted agent. Before he leaks classified information about Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal and becomes known as Deep Throat, Felt couldn’t have dreamed of exposing FBI secrets to the press. But he is also resolute in wanting to investigate the president’s corruption.

Felt’s determination is displayed in the above clip, exclusive to HuffPost. “Mark Felt” premieres Monday at the Toronto Film Festival, boasting a sterling cast that includes Marton Csokas (seen here as FBI director Pat Gray), Diane Lane, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall, Kate Walsh, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ike Barinholtz, Maika Monroe and Noah Wyle.