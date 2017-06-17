Usually it’s the journalists asking things of celebrities, but in this case, Mark Wahlberg turned the tables.

In London for a “Transformers: The Last Knight” press event, Wahlberg recently grouped together some male entertainment writers on the staircase where the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” video was filmed at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

“Sing it live!” the actor orders, after some audio trouble, in a clip posted Saturday by Kevin McCarthy, who reports for a D.C. Fox affiliate. Chris Van Vliet, Andrew Freund, Scott Carty and Xilla Valentine also appear to be doing their best to channel the iconic British girl group.

To see just how well the ragtag boy band nailed it, here’s part of the original with the new footage:

Here's the *extra* version just for y'all... pic.twitter.com/PeZLC26jmV — Time Runner (Mark) (@90minutetape) June 17, 2017

Expect their cover album out never.

After @mark_wahlberg directed our SPICE GIRLS video remake for WANNABE on the actual stairs used in their video. #SpiceBoys pic.twitter.com/k42zoB2j5C — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 17, 2017