08/05/2017 03:06 pm ET

Mars Rover Celebrates 'Birthday' By Singing Alone On The Desolate Planet

The Curiosity rover has given NASA plenty to celebrate.

By Sebastian Murdock
NASA NASA / Reuters
The sad robot takes a selfie.

If you’ve ever spent a birthday alone quietly singing to yourself, congratulations, you have more in common with the Mars rover than you may have thought!

Saturday marks five years since of NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars to begin its mission of conducting research into the Red Planet. And while it’s technically an anniversary, the engineers at the space agency programmed their cute little robot to sing the “Happy Birthday” song.

And the results are, uh... a little depressing.

Despite being all alone, Curiosity has a great deal to celebrate.

Thanks to the rover, we’ve gotten some magnificent photos of Mars never seen before. The NASA rover has also found methane and organic chemicals on the planet ― which could indicate that there was once life on Mars. 

NASA NASA / Reuters
This NASA image taken by the Mast Camera (MastCam) on its Curiosity rover in 2012 highlights the geology of Mount Sharp, a mountain inside Gale Crater, where the rover landed.

The rover is likely to die alone on the planet.

Anyway, happy birthday! 

Sebastian Murdock Reporter, HuffPost

