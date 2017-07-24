WEDDINGS
07/24/2017 02:48 pm ET

You've Probably Never Seen A Bridesmaid Dress Like Mary-Kate Olsen's

The bride asked the bridal party to wear florals.

By Cavan Sieczkowski

Mary-Kate Olsen took a very eclectic approach to her bridesmaid style. 

The Olsen twins were bridesmaids in their friend Cassie Coane’s wedding over the weekend at the Southwood estate along the Hudson River in New York, according to E! News. Photos from the event surfaced on social media, and it was hard to miss Mary-Kate’s choice of attire: a patterned, kimono-inspired frock with green mules and a flower crown.  

A post shared by Sarah Staudinger (@staud) on

Coane, the creative director at watch company Gomelsky, reportedly asked the bridesmaids to wear florals on the big day, according to an Instagram post from bridesmaid Kyle Miller. 

A post shared by ALEXIS PAGE (@bikinikilled) on

The Olsens have worn atypical bridal party attire in the past. Back in February, the two were bridesmaids for their friend’s wedding in New Zealand and donned black dresses for the occasion. For a wedding in 2007 in Cabo San Lucas, they wore white gowns

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Floral-Printed Bridesmaid Dresses
Suggest a correction
Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director of News & Analytics, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment New York New Zealand Wedding Fashion Hudson River
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend... with better advice.
You've Probably Never Seen A Bridesmaid Dress Like Mary-Kate Olsen's

CONVERSATIONS