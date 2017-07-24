You've Probably Never Seen A Bridesmaid Dress Like Mary-Kate Olsen's

Mary-Kate Olsen took a very eclectic approach to her bridesmaid style.

The Olsen twins were bridesmaids in their friend Cassie Coane’s wedding over the weekend at the Southwood estate along the Hudson River in New York, according to E! News. Photos from the event surfaced on social media, and it was hard to miss Mary-Kate’s choice of attire: a patterned, kimono-inspired frock with green mules and a flower crown.

A post shared by Sarah Staudinger (@staud) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Coane, the creative director at watch company Gomelsky, reportedly asked the bridesmaids to wear florals on the big day, according to an Instagram post from bridesmaid Kyle Miller.

A post shared by kylemilleryoga (@kylemilleryoga) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

A post shared by ALEXIS PAGE (@bikinikilled) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT