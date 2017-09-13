Massive Bath Robe On The Runway Takes The Pajama Trend To New Heights

Now this is spa-tacular.

At the Vaquera show on Tuesday, a white bath robe with an absurdly long train made its debut at New York Fashion Week. With its oversized sleeves and miles of fabric, the piece looked comfy enough to sleep in, but not quite fancy enough to ever wear anywhere:

Getty A model walks the runway at the Vaquera fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept.12 in NYC.

Totally outrageous.

Albert Urso via Getty Images This robe could fit at least three people in it.

Though the sleep fashion statement makes people look like they simply rolled out of bed and added a pair of stilettos, it’s great for all of us who like being a little lazy sometimes.

XPX/Star Max via Getty Images Rihanna on August. 29, 2015 in New York City.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Selena Gomez arrives at a recording studio on Sep. 26, 2015 in Paris, France.

Donato Sardella via Getty Images Kim Kardashian on Jan. 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA.

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Gigi Hadid leaves a Noho hotel on April 13 in New York City.

As we’ve said before, the trend is worth trying and you can definitely work it into your wardrobe (though we’d advise skipping the massive bath robe).