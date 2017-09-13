Massive Bath Robe On The Runway Takes The Pajama Trend To New Heights

Now this is spa-tacular.
At the Vaquera show on Tuesday, a white bath robe with an absurdly long train made its debut at New York Fashion Week. With its oversized sleeves and miles of fabric, the piece looked comfy enough to sleep in, but not quite fancy enough to ever wear anywhere:
Totally outrageous.
Over the past few years, celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian have all readily embraced the pajama trend.
Though the sleep fashion statement makes people look like they simply rolled out of bed and added a pair of stilettos, it’s great for all of us who like being a little lazy sometimes.
As we’ve said before, the trend is worth trying and you can definitely work it into your wardrobe (though we’d advise skipping the massive bath robe).
Just try wearing a pajama-inspired piece ― like a blouse or dress ― with a pair of jeans or a leather jacket and voilà! You’re ready to take on the world in sleepwear.
