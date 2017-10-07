Matt Bomer Opens Up About His 'Surreptitious' Straight Male Fanbase

In recent years, Matt Bomer has been embraced as an LGBTQ icon, and has been forthcoming about his private life in an honest, upfront way.

Through it all, the “White Collar” star says he’s garnered a surprising fanbase of straight men ― thanks, in part, to his flesh-baring stint as Ken in 2012′s “Magic Mike” and its 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

“It’s very surreptitious,” Bomer told Conan O’Brien this week, as seen in the video above. ”[Straight men] would come up to me very surreptitiously,” he said, “and be like, ‘Hey man, I saw “Magic Mike.” It’s a pretty good movie. I saw it with my girlfriend. I was with my girlfriend.’”

Later in the interview, the 39-year-old recalled a memorable “Magic Mike” scene that disappointingly got left on the cutting room floor.

“I did a Ken doll routine where I came out of a box as the doll,” he said, “and came to life as a Ken doll.”

Fortunately for us, that scene is preserved for posterity as a DVD extra.