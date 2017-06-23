Lobbyist Shot During GOP Baseball Practice Released From Hospital

The lobbyist wounded last week by a man who opened fire on a congressional GOP baseball practice in Virginia has been released from the hospital.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was discharged from George Washington University Hospital, his family said in a statement on Friday. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and suffered broken ribs, and injuries to his sternum and lungs, ABC 7 reported.

“We are truly grateful for the compassionate, world-class care provided by the doctors, nurses and team at George Washington,” Mika’s family said in a statement. The family also thanked Capitol Police for protecting the lawmakers and others on the team when the shooting started. The gunman was killed in a shootout with police.

JUST IN: Matt Mika has been discharged from the hospital. Family statement attached. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/SJZQLFS34i — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) June 23, 2017

Mika was one of five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-la.), injured June 14 when the lone gunman opened fire on the group practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game.

Mika underwent surgery. While in the hospital, Mika signed the game ball used in the congressional game the day after the shooting. On Thursday, Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth visited Mika in the hospital and gave him a jersey.

Game ball signed by Matt Mika #cleareyesfullheartscantlose pic.twitter.com/JYn9I9xgvw — Congressional Game (@thehillbaseball) June 16, 2017