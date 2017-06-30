Maxine Waters Calls For Trump's 'Exile' Over His Brzezinski Tweets

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has had it with President Donald Trump and is calling for his impeachment ― again ― after his recent insults directed at MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

In a series of tweets sent out on Thursday morning, Trump went off on Joe Scarborough and Brzezinski, calling Scarborough a “psycho” and accusing Brzezinski of “bleeding” from a face-lift at Mar-a-Lago “around New Year’s Eve.”

On Thursday night, Waters tweeted that “women are outraged” and that perhaps impeachment wasn’t enough and suggested “we explore exile.”

Women are outraged and fed up with this President. Impeachment isn't enough. Should we explore exile? — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 29, 2017

She also added that when Trump meets with Putin for the upcoming G20 meeting, he “should just return to Russia with him.”

Later that night, during an interview with TMZ, Waters said it’s hard for her to think that Trump could “stoop this low” in reference to the remarks he made about Brzezinski’s “bleeding” face.

“I’ve said over and over again that he did not deserve the presidency, and I’ve said over and over again that I do not honor him, I do not respect him,” she said in the interview.

“I don’t know what more people need. I am just so upset about what he has said and how he has disparaged this woman, Mika,” Waters told TMZ. “It’s so uncalled for. It is so undignified. It is so outrageous. I hope that members of his party will say, ’enough is enough.”

Waters, like many other lawmakers, indicated that the tweets “confirm for all of those who had any doubts that this is not presidential material.”

“He’s gone too far, stepped way over the line,” she said. “His history, and his reputation on how he has dealt with women should be enough for everybody to conclude he’s not worthy.”